Weather Network warns Atlantic Canadians to brace for stormy winter

The Weather Network has released its winter forecast, and it's looking a little bleak.

Chief meteorgolist Chris Scott says the season will be long, cold and messy across much of Canada this year.

He says the early start to winter in southern Ontario has set a bit of a trend across the country, except in BC, that is.

On the West Coast, it'll be a little warmer than usual with a little less precipitation.

But in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, it'll be frigid.

The same is true for Ontario and Quebec, where Scott says winter weather will continue into late March or early April.

Scott says it won't be bitterly cold in Atlantic Canada, but it will be a very stormy season.

He says there will likely be lots of snow in New Brunswick and PEI, while in Nova Scotia it will be a mix of snow, ice and rain.