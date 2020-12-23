Weaver man charged in connection with 'firearm incident'



A 40-year-old man has been charged following, what police are calling, a "firearm incident" north of Perth-Andover.

The RCMP says officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle pointing a firearm at church in Tilley last Sunday.

The vehicle fled the scene and managed to lose police after a short pursuit when it entered off-road trails.

The vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later, and a search led to the seizure of a loaded unsecured firearm, along with several other weapons, and what's believed to be stolen property.

A few hours later, 40-year-old Kurtis Albert, who is from Weaver, was arrested outside a residence on Anderson road.

Albert is charged with one count of breach of recognizance and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

His bail hearing is set for Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.

