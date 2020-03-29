Website connects overburdened food manufacturers with laid-off workers

A Fredericton company is looking to pair laid-off employees with food manufacturers in need of labour amid increased demand.

The CBC reports the Ginger Agency has launched foodworksatlantic.ca, a website that looks to connect food service workers laid-off due to COVID-19 with companies in need of seasoned employees.

The website explains the program, and asks those interested in Atlantic Canada to fill-out a form to be added to the database.

Employers can also sign up at the site, which the CBC says is completely free and operates in partnership with Sussex bakery Mrs. Dunster's.

The food service industry has been hit particularly hard by government restrictions due to the pandemic, with many having to close dining rooms, convert to take-out/delivery only, or shut down.

At the same time, there was a spike in demand for food as many tried to stock up after a provincial state of emergency was declared in New Brunswick on Thursday March 19.

The CBC reports the website went live a little over a week ago.

(With files from the CBC)