Website launched in Youth Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Services Review

New Brunswickers can share their experiences with Youth Mental Health Services and suggest suicide prevention solutions for children and youth online.

The online tool, which will soon include a community survey, was launched Thursday as part of the Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Services Review.

New Brunswick's Child, Youth and Seniors' Advocate is investigating whether a child's rights to life, survival, development and health are adequately protected in New Brunswick, and submissions will be accepted online or by phone until June 7th.

The review was prompted by the death of 16-year old Lexi Daken in Fredericton in February.