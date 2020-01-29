Wednesday is Bell Let's Talk Day, a day people from coast-to-coast join the conversation to raise awareness and funds for mental health programs in Canada.

'Mental Health: Every Action Counts' is the theme of this year's campaign.

Bell donates five cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day:

Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view

YouTube: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada

Last year's Bell Let's Talk day generated 145,442,699 messages across all platforms, resulting in $7,272,134.95 for Canadian mental health initiatives.

Since the campaign first began in 2011, there have been more than 1 billion messages of support for mental heath, bringing Bell's commitment to mental health to $100,695,763.75.