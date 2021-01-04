Weekend COVID-19 cases climb in New Brunswick as province reports seven new patients

Health authorities in New Brunswick are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, marking 17 new cases confirmed in the province over the weekend.



Officials issued a release saying six of the new infections are in the Moncton region, affecting people in their 30s, 60s, 70s and 80s.



The other new case is in the Campbellton region, affecting a person in their 50s.



Officials say all of the patients are self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.



Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says this weekend's totals show a spike in case numbers and is urging residents to get tested if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if they feel sick.



There are now 41 active infections in the province, with one person in intensive care.

