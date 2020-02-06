West District RCMP investigating series of cottage break and enters

Police need help as they investigate a series of break and enters into cottages in Pleasant Ridge.

Officers responded Sunday to a report of at least seven cottages that had been broken into, and say a camp owner was checking unoccupied properties around 11:00 a.m. when they encountered a man and woman along Dufour Road.

RCMP say the pair drove away in a newer model black Jeep SUV with a Nova Socita licence plate.

Police say the man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, standing approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 170 lbs, with a black beard and wearing a baseball hat.

The woman is described as being young with blond hair.

RCMP say they are still in the process of contacting the affected property owners, and that their investigation into the break and enters is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these break and enters, or who has seen the two suspects, is asked to contact the St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).