White House signals hard line on Buy American as Ottawa urged to push for exemption

The White House isn't leaving much wiggle room for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to escape Joe Biden's Buy American rules.



The two leaders are set to meet virtually later today in Biden's first bilateral meeting since taking over as U.S. president.



Trudeau is likely to ask Biden for help in procuring COVID-19 vaccines, since Canada has been squeezed by production problems in Europe.



The two leaders will also talk about China, where Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than two years.



Experts also want Ottawa to push hard for a Canadian exemption from plans to prioritize U.S. businesses for federal infrastructure and procurement.



But White House press secretary Jen Psaki says no immediate changes to the regime are on the horizon.