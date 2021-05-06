Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks.



The military commander handling logistics for Canada's vaccine distribution program says there will be enough vaccine delivered to give a first dose before Canada Day to every adult who wants one.



Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says that's if provinces follow the advice to delay second doses up to four months.



He also cautions that it is dependent on having no production delays again.



Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.



Provinces initially suspended giving AstraZeneca shots to people under the age of 55 based on an advisory committee's advice, but their recommendation changed on April 23 to reflect that the shot is safe for anyone aged 30 and older.



Provinces have yet to move the threshold quite that low, however.



There are approximately 31 million Canadians over 16, and no vaccines are approved for anyone younger than 16. Health Canada is currently reviewing an application from Pfizer to lower the age for that vaccine to 12.



Here's a list of the inoculation plans throughout Canada:



Newfoundland and Labrador



Residents between the ages of 55 to 64 have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.



People 65 and older, Indigenous adults, people considered ``clinically extremely vulnerable'' and rotational workers, truck drivers and flight crew have access to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Nova Scotia



Appointments are now available as of May 3 for people aged 50 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.



Health officials said about 67,625 people are eligible for shots in the 50-to-54 age group.



Appointments opened May 4 for the province's first drive-thru vaccination clinic beginning May 10 at the Dartmouth General Hospital.



The province has also expanded access to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to residents aged 40 to 54.

Prince Edward Island



People in the province aged 40 to 59 can now book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.



People 16 years and older who have certain underlying medical conditions, pregnant woman and eligible members of their household can also get a vaccine.

New Brunswick



As of May 4, access to COVID-19 vaccines has been expanded to people as young as 50.



Individuals 16 and older who have two or more chronic health conditions. are also eligible.



Officials said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would be available to people aged 40 to 54 by April 30.

Quebec



Vaccination appointments opened to people as young as 40 on May 5.



The province previously announced that it is gradually widening vaccine access to the rest of the general population in descending order of age.



Appointments will open to Quebecers in descending order of age _ dropping by five years every two or three days _ until May 14, when they will be available to people aged 18 to 24.



Quebec has also expanded AstraZeneca availability to people as young as 45.

Ontario



Ontario is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines across the province.



All adults 18 and older living in 114 specific postal codes designated as virus hot spots can book their shots through the provincial portal as of 8 a.m. May 3.



Bookings will be open to all residents 50 and older starting on May 6, as well as those with high-risk health conditions such as obesity, developmental disabilities and treatments requiring immunosuppression.



A group of employees who cannot work from home âˆ’ including food manufacturing workers and foster care workers âˆ’ also become eligible.



Health Minister Christine Elliott says the expansion is possible thanks to a more steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines.



The province has said that if the vaccine supply holds, it expects to make those 18 and older eligible for a shot at mass sites provincewide on the week of May 24.

Manitoba



Manitoba is using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all Indigenous people aged 18 and up and others aged 45 and up. These are available through a few channels including so-called supersites in larger communities. Health officials plan to continue reducing the age minimum, bit by bit, down to age 12 by May 21.



All front-line police officers and firefighters, regardless of age, are already eligible. All adults who are pregnant, who receive community living disability services or who work in any health-care setting, including outpatient locations and the province's vaccine warehouse, can book an appointment as well



The province is also allowing anyone 40 and over to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and medical clinics, subject to availability. People 30-39 can get a shot if they have certain underlying health conditions such as chronic liver failure or severe obesity.



The province is also vaccinating all adults in high-risk areas, including the north of the province and many neighbourhoods in Winnipeg and Brandon.



About 40 per cent of Manitoba adults have received at least one dose.

Saskatchewan



Beginning Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will open up bookings for residents aged 35 and older.



Currently, residents aged 37 and older are eligible. All adults in the Far North, as well as front-line workers with proof of employment, are also eligible.



From Wednesday to Friday of this week, truck drivers and essential energy workers can get shots in Kenmare, N.D.



The province previously expanded its vaccine delivery plan for people in more vulnerable groups to include all pregnant women and 16- and 17-year-olds who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable.



Saskatchewan also dropped the age at which people can receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 from 55.



There are drive-thru and walk-in vaccination clinics in communities across the province. Some pharmacies that are part of a pilot program are also providing shots.



Premier Scott Moe has announced a reopening plan that will take place in three steps based on vaccine uptake.



He said Step 1 would happen three weeks after 70 per cent of residents aged 40 and over have received their first dose of vaccine. They expect this to happen by the end of May.



Step 2 will take place three weeks after 70 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received a first dose. Step 3 will be three weeks after 70 per cent of all adults have had a shot.



By Step 3, he said most COVID-19 public health restrictions would be lifted. And Moe said he expects this to happen by early to mid-July.

Alberta



Those born in 1991 are eligible for a vaccine. And starting Monday May 10, those born in 2009 or earlier can get a shot.



Teachers and child-care workers have also recently become eligible.



They join vulnerable Albertans and those who support them, workers at locations with potential for large outbreaks, and all First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 35 and older.



Front-line police officers and provincial sheriffs who interact with residents at shelters, correctional facilities and remand centres, border security staff and firefighters can also book vaccinations, as can health-care workers.



For the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the province lowered the minimum age to 40 from 55. For those living in the hot spots of Banff and Lake Louise as well as the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, the age for AstraZeneca is 30.



The Moderna vaccine is also available to Indigenous people in Wood Buffalo as young as 30.



More than 250 pharmacies are offering immunizations. Ten physicians clinics across the province are also providing shots as part of a pilot project.



About 15,000 workers at 136 meat-packing plants across the province can also get shots at on-site clinics, pharmacies and clinics.



Alberta has said it is extending the time between the first dose and the second to four months. But some cancer patients are able to book a second dose 21 to 28 days after their first.

British Columbia



The province is joining other jurisdictions in Canada in possibly making the Pfizer vaccine available to 12- to 17-year-olds.



Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the government is looking at ways to immunize young people with their first dose by the end of June now that Health Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.



British Columbia health officials are also looking at whether they can reduce the 16-week wait time between first and second shots for most people with more vaccines arriving this month.



The province expects to receive 1.1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month along with more shipments of the Moderna vaccine.



About 1.9 million people have received a first vaccine dose and more than 93,000 have had their second shot.



All adults over the age of 18 are eligible to register for vaccines through the province's Get Vaccinated program.



Health authorities have also been targeting so-called hot spot communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 with dedicated clinics, which the provincial government says are using its ``limited'' supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.



B.C. has lowered the age for those eligible to receive the AstraZeneca shot to 30, starting with those in 'hot spot' communities and adding appointments at pharmacies as supplies improve.

Nunavut



Nunavut has opened vaccinations to anyone 18 and older.



It is also offering shots to rotational workers coming from Southern Canada.



The territory had expected to finish its vaccine rollout of first and second doses by the end of April.

Northwest Territories



The Northwest Territories says it will offer vaccinations against COVID-19 to young people between 12 and 17 starting Thursday, May 6.



The territory, which has only been using the Moderna vaccine, recently exchanged some of that for doses of the Pfizer product, which Health Canada has now approved for anyone as young as 12.



A news release from the government says just over 1,100 Pfizer doses arrived in the territory from British Columbia on Tuesday.



That means the Pfizer vaccine will be available through online bookings for 12- to 17-year-olds in the capital.



It will not be offered to adults in the territory, but the Moderna vaccine is still available.

Yukon



More than 48,000 doses of Moderna vaccine have been administered in Yukon.



More than 70 per cent of Yukon residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 53 per cent of the population has now been fully vaccinated.



Health officials say that means they can reduce the hours of operation at the Whitehorse vaccine clinic.



Deputy health minister Stephen Samis says they'll scale down operations and focus some efforts on other vaccinations, including pre-kindergarten and routine childhood vaccines.

