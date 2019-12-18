Whooping cough outbreak declared in Miramichi area

Health officials are declaring an outbreak of whooping cough in the Miramichia area.

A statement from the Department of Health says so far eight cases of whooping cough have been reported, mostly among school-aged patients.

Regional medical officer of health Dr. Yves Legere is calling on health-care providers to remain vigilant and is encouraging patients to keep up to date with their immunizations.

The Anglophone North School District meanwhile, says parents have been notified and affected students have been excluded from class 'until they are deemed OK to return'.

(with files from the Miramichi Leader)