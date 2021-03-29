Wildcats beat Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Sunday

Moncton Wildcats beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5 - 3 on Sunday.

Yannic Bastarache, Jacob Melanson, and Bennett MacArthur each scored once for the Titan while netminder Jan Bednar blocked 27 shots.

Melanson and Zach Biggar were named First and Second Stars of the Game respectively.

The Titan's back in action Thursday when it welcomes the Saint John Sea Dogs to the KC Irving Centre.

Meanwhile, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says the weekend matchup between the Islanders and Eagles was cancelled as a precaution after a few Cape Breton players experienced flu-like symptoms.

The League says players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 and will be put in preventive isolation before returning to regular team activities.

