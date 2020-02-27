Winter storm headed for northeastern New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of northeastern New Brunswick on Thursday.

Forecasters say the snow will begin in the afternoon and be heavy at times in the afternoon and overnight, before tapering off Friday morning.

We are expected to get 30 to 40 cm of snow, which coupled with wind gusts of between 70 and 90 km/h will reduce visibility with blowing snow.

Areas covered by the Winter Storm Warning include:

- Acadian Peninsula;

- Bathurst and Chaleur Region;

- Campbellton and Restigouche County;

- Kent County;

- Kouchibouguac National Park;

- Miramichi and area;

The weather agency says if you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Any cancellations that come into our newsroom with be posted in the Storm Watch section of our website.