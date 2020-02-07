Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand Falls

Environment Canada says hazardous winter conditions are expected until Saturday morning.

Forecasters have upgraded the previous snowfall warning to a winter storm warning, and are calling for between 35 and 45 cm of snow to fall before it tapers off to flurries overnight or early Saturday morning.

The weather agency says regions closer to central New Brunswick will likely see the snow becoming mixed with ice pellets this afternoon or early this evening.

Environment Canada also warns of wind gusts of between 80 and 100 km/h along exposed areas of the coast which will cause blowing snow.

Travel will be difficult due to the rapidly accumulating snow, with visibility suddenly reduced at times due to heavy or blowing snow.