Wolastoqey Chiefs oppose Ottawa's bid to regulate 'moderate livelihood fishery'

The Six Chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick say they are opposed to a federal bid to regulate the region's emerging moderate livelihood fishery.



Last week, the federal Fisheries Department announced that the First Nations fishery must take place during the federally regulated commercial fishing season.



The New Brunswick chiefs have condemned the move, saying it was made without any consultation with First Nations.



The chiefs say Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan showed blatant disrespect for First Nations.

