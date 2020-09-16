Wolastoquey Nation Chiefs urge Higgs to sit down for 'nation-to-nation dialogue of respect'

The Chiefs of the Wolastoquey Nation are congratulating Premier Blaine Higgs on his re-election and urging him to sit down with Indigenous peoples for a 'nation-to-nation dialogue of respect'.

The Chiefs are calling on Higgs to show his commitment to respecting Indigenous people by reappointing Jake Stewart as minister responsible for indigenous affairs.

They're urging Higgs and Stewart to commit to an independent, indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism.

The group says it extends a hand of cooperation to the Premier and hopes to meet soon.

It says these are trying times for Indigenous people who continue to live through systemic racism and have their livelihood and quality of life threatened by government action and inaction.

