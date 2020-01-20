Woman arrested, another suspect sought after drugs, cash, stolen property seized

The RCMP say a 39-year-old woman has been arrested, and a 38-year-old woman is sought, after police seize drugs, cash, and stolen property on the Eel Ground First Nation.

Police searched homes on Riverview Road East and A'tuwan Court on Friday as part of an investigation that began last spring.

The RCMP say officers seized drugs believed to be crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, and cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.

The stolen propert seized included an all-terrain vehicle.

The women involved are both from the Eel Ground First Nation.

The 39-year-old has been released and is scheduled to appear in Miramichi Provincial court on May 25th.