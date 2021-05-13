Woman arrested following incident at Edmundston Court House

A woman has been arrested following an incident at the Court House in Edmundston.

Officers were called to Carrefour Assomption on Tuesday after several individuals called to appear in court refused to wear a mask after being asked to.

Police say some individuals refused to identify themselves and a woman allegedly assault a peace officer.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested and faces charges under the Emergency Measures Act as well as resisting arrest.

She's scheduled to appear in court on June 8th.

The Edmundston Police Force says charges could be laid on other individuals who were present during the incident.

Police continue to investigate.