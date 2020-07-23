Woman calls on Beresford to erect warning signs after two swimmers rescued from strong currents

A Bathurst woman is calling on the Town of Beresford to warn beach-goers about a dangerous place to swim.

Jessica Dumaresq says two people swimming near an inlet between Kent Lodge Beach and Beresford Beach could have lost their lives when strong currents and a rising tide swept them out into the bay on Tuesday.

She says the outcome could have been much worse had it not been for the quick action of her husband and father-in-law who used their kayaks to rescue the swimmers.

Dumaresq says it's time the town puts up signs warning of the dangers of swimming in that location.

