Woman charged with the murder of Christopher Dedam 

A 34-year old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Dedam in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Officers responded on August 25, 2020 to a report of an unresponsive man at a home on Micmac Road and found a 34-year old man who was deceased.

Investigators determined the man's death was a homicide and a 33-year old woman from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was arrested the next day in relation to the incident and was held in custody on an unrelated matter.

The RCMP say Nikita Dedam was charged in court on Thursday and remanded into custody pending a court appearance on April 13th.