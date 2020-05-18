Woman dies after single vehicle crash in Beersville

The Richibucto RCMP say a 69-year-old woman from Moncton has died following a single vehicle crash on Route 465 in Beersville Saturday evening.

Officers responded around 7:00 p.m. May 16 to a report of a single vehicle crash.

Police say they believe the crash occurred when the southbound vehicle left the road, went into the ditch and struck a culvert.

RCMP say the passenger of the succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.