Woman dies after single vehicle crash in Beersville
The Richibucto RCMP say a 69-year-old woman from Moncton has died following a single vehicle crash on Route 465 in Beersville Saturday evening.
Officers responded around 7:00 p.m. May 16 to a report of a single vehicle crash.
Police say they believe the crash occurred when the southbound vehicle left the road, went into the ditch and struck a culvert.
RCMP say the passenger of the succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.