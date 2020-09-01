Woman dies in hospital following crash near Miramichi last month

A 72-year-old woman has died in hospital following a head-on collision in northern New Brunswick last month.



The RCMP say the collision near Miramichi on August 23rd is believed to have occurred when an eastbound vehicle crossed into the path of a westbound vehicle.



Police say two women from the Metepenagiag First Nation were taken to hospital and the 72-year-old died on Saturday.



A 78-year-old woman from the First Nation and the 38-year old woman driving the eastbound vehicle remain in the Miramichi hospital.