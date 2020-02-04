Woman facing drug-related charges after police raid home near Bathurst

A 29-year-old woman is charged with drug-related offences after police seized a quantity of what's believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine from a Gloucester Junction home last month.

Melanie Boucher was arrested following the search of a home on Gloucester Junction Road last Friday.

Boucher is charged with possessing methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

She'll remain in custody until her next court appearance on February 6th.

Police continue to investigate.