Woman facing drug trafficking, weapons charges after Moncton disturbance

Police say a 21 year-old Moncton woman is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after an apartment in the city was searched on Monday.

Officers responding to a disturbance call at an apartment building on Kingmere Court on Monday evening found drugs in an apartment and arrested a woman at the scene.

RCMP say the same apartment was searched later that evening and investigators seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, cannabis, hashish, drug paraphernalia, cash, a Taser and a prohibited firearm.

Police say Emma Gilker appeared in court Tuesday and is charged with seven offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited firearm.

She was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on Thursday.