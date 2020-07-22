Woodstock forms committee to address motorized vehicles on local trails

The Town of Woodstock has set up a committee to address issues related to motorized vehicles on local trails.

Chief Administrative Officer Ken Anthony says the town's trail system is a link to services and rural routes that's used by walkers, cyclists, snowmobilers, and motorized vehicles.

The ad-hoc committee consists of the town's police chief, director of publics works, and Tourism & Event Coordinator who will research the matter and offer recommendations.

Anthony says the committee will create a document for residents and visitors and the safe use of trails within the community.



The group is expected to present its findings by August 17th.