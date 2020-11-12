Woodstock Police Force implements use of body-worn cameras



Body cameras are now part of the uniform for police officers in Woodstock.

In a media release Thursday, the Woodstock Police Force says the cameras are now being worn by officers in an effort to maintain public trust.

Chief Gary Forward says the body cameras aim to protect both citizens and officers supporting the force's public safety mandate, through accountability of actions and response.

Forward says accountability and transparency are key elements in growing partnerships and trust.

Meanwhile, body cameras are nothing new for the Bathurst Police Force.

Chief Ernie Boudreau tells the Max104.9FM newsroom his officers have been using body cameras since 2016 and that Bathurst was one of the first departments in the province to impalement them.

In addition to gathering evidence used in court, Boudreau says the cameras also help officers keep more accurate reports.

He says the cameras received a 'warm reception' from the public when they were implemented.

Boudreau says officers also like the technology, noting video evidence is the best evidence and recordings don't lie.

