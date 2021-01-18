Woodstock police investigating after church spray painted with graffiti

Police in Woodstock are investigating after someone spray painted a graffiti on a church in the community.

The Woodstock Police Force says the vandalism at St. Gertrude's Church at on Union Street is believed to have occurred sometime between January 13th and 14th.

Police say someone painted several sides of the building and that red paint was used to to paint an upside down cross and '#QT' along with another symbol or diagram.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.