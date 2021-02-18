Woodstock Police looking for missing snow scoop plow

Woodstock Police are asking the public for assistance as they attempt to locate a stolen snow scoop plow.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday to a report that a pay loader and snow scoop plow had been taken from behind the mall at 370 Connell Street.

Police believe the items were taken sometime over last weekend and that the suspect(s) moved the stolen equipment on Deakin Drive in Woodstock and to Route 585 in Newbridge.

The pay loader, which was recovered late Monday near the Baptist Church on Route 165 in Meductic, is described as being a yellow, 2010 Caterpillar 950H with Serial #CAT095HEM1G01821, while the plow is a yellow, 16 foot, CRAIG brand snow scoop plow with Serial # NOV99001 and has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force or Crime Stoppers.