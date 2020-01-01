Woodstock RCMP need help finding wanted man

Police say they need help finding a Connell man who is wanted on multiple warrants for several incidents.

A release says 26-year-old Kristopher Mcconnell failed to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on October 1 and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

RCMP say he is wanted for harassing communications, criminal harassment, obstruction of Peace Officer and violation of a Probation order.

Mcconnell is described as standing 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).