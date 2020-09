The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a utility trailer stolen from a parking lot in Bath.

Mounties say the homemade bright yellow utility trailer was stolen from a parking lot on Main Street sometime between last Friday and Monday.

The trailer has New Brunswick license plate TIY-744 and has stickers reading "Ray's Paving" above the wheels on both sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.