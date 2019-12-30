WorkSafeNB investigating after worker injured at Caribou Mine near Bathurst

WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was injured at the Caribou Mine near Bathurst last week.

United Steelworkers Local 1306 president Dale Knowles tells CBC the incident happened early Friday morning.

He says the non-unionized worker was working underground when a section of rock fell from the ceiling onto his leg.

Underground activities at the site were suspended but the mill continued to operate.

A 'GoFundMe' page making the rounds on social media suggests the man's right leg was amputated below the knee and that he is now recovering in the ICU at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Approximately 370 people work at the Caribou Mine.



(with files from CBC)

