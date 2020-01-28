WorkSafeNB investigating following death of worker at NB Power facility

WorkSafeNB is investigating following the death of a worker at an NB Power facility in northeastern New Brunswick.

Communications Director Laragh Dooley confirms an investigation is underway into an incident on Monday that resulted in the death of a worker at the Belledune Generating Station.

Dooley says the investigation is active so the agency cannot release any further information.

Meanwhile, NB Power confirms the death involves a contract employee.

NB Power's Marc Belliveau says the utility is cooperating fully with WorkSafeNB as it investigates.

Belliveau says NB Power will not be providing any further comments at this time.