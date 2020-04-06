WorkSafeNB sees spike in calls since State of Emergency

There has been a spike in the number of calls to WorkSafeNB since the government declared a State of Emergency in New Brunswick.

The Telegraph Journal reports the labour watchdog's team is fielding between 55 and 113 calls daily.

Director of Communications Laragh Dooley tells the paper those numbers are an increase from previous months.

She would not confirm the nature of the calls, or even if they were COVID-19 related, but said the agency is receiving more calls about the food service, retail, manufacturing and construction industries.

She added many of the questions WorkSafe is fielding include implementing safety measures, personal protection equipment requirements and how a worker can invoke their right to refuse unsafe work.

(with files from the Telegraph Journal)