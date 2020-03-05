World girds for months of trouble as virus pushes west

People around the world are girding for months of disruptions from the new virus as it continues its spread outside China.

The World Health Organization says there are about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it, with widening outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran responsible for a majority of the new cases.

Countries desperate to keep the crisis from expanding within their borders have further tightened travel restrictions, with Australia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates among the latest to do so.

The Emirates warned its people not to travel anywhere abroad and said those who do could be subject to quarantines when they return.