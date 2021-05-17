Written test for motorcycle, moped and scooter now online

Service New Brunswick (SNB) is now offering online written tests for motorcycles, mopeds and scooters.

The province says a candidate who passes the test can visit SNB to complete the process after four business days, which includes vision screening, providing identity and residency documentation, having a photo taken and paying for a new drivers licence.

New motorcycle riders will still have to complete a motorcycle safety course as part of the graduated licencing system, and a completion certificate from one of these courses is required at the SNB centre.

Government says in-person testing is still available at service centres while a desktop or laptop connected to the internet with an enabled camera is required to complete online tests.