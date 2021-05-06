Youth advocate launches online survey, releases consultation tour dates

New Brunswick's Child, Youth and Senior's Advocate has launched an online survey and released the dates of a public consultation tour as additional input is gathered for the Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Services Review.

The public is invited to share their experiences with youth mental health services and suggest suicide prevention solutions for children and youth by filling out the online community survey before June 7th.

A release says the community survey is designed to solicit feedback and collect statistical data from youth and adults about their experiences accessing youth mental health services, with the answers becoming part of the foundation of the final report.

New Brunswickers can also register to participate in and submit questions to the local consultation sessions, that will be held virtually in different communities across the province between May 18th and June 7th.

Child, Youth and Seniors' Advocate Norman Bossé says in the release, "I want anyone in communities across the province to have a chance to ask questions and be part of the solution in this review process."

The Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Services Review was prompted by the passing of 16-year-old Lexi Daken in Fredericton.