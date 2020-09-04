'Zombie Plant' spotted for first time in Belleisle Bay

The New Brunswick Invasive Species Council and the Belleisle Watershed Coalition are warning that an invasive plant species has been spotted in the southern part of the province.

The groups say the Eurasian Water-Milfoil was recently spotted for the first time at the mouth of Belleisle Bay, north of Saint John.

They say the plant has the potential to drastically change the characteristics of the bay by growing into dense patches, making it unsuitable for swimming, fishing, boating, and paddling.

The group worry significant boat traffic through the area could spread it further into the bay as pieces break off and get stuck to motors and hulls.

The organizations will have an information both on Saturday at the Bates Landing Market.