Zone 1 and 3 returning to the Yellow Level at midnight, 4 new COVID-19 cases

Zone 3, the Fredericton Region and Zone 1, the Moncton Region, will return to the Yellow Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement at a press conference in Fredericton on Sunday.

She said the risk of transmission has been lowered in these areas, but has not disappeared completed, adding zones will be moved back to the Orange Level if there is a spike in cases.

Zone 2, the Saint John Region, will remain in the Orange Level until further notice as the risk of transmission remains high.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he hopes to return Zone 2 to the Yellow Level soon, possibly even later this week.

He urged all New Brunswickers to keep their list of contacts small as COVID-19 is still all around us.

There were 4 new cases of the virus reported in the province on Sunday, and include cases in Zones 1, 2 and 4.

In the Moncton Region, the new case is an individual under 19-years old, while someone in their 60s and another in their 90s have tested positive in the Saint John Region.

The fourth new case is an individual in their 60s in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region.

There are 82 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with two people in hospital, one of whom is receiving treatment in ICU.

Overall, the province has had 534 positive cases of COVID-19, with seven deaths attributed to the virus.

445 people have recovered after testing positive, and a total of 133,087 tests have been conducted.