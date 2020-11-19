Zone 1 to Orange Level, four new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

Zone 1, the Moncton Region, will return to the Orange level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery at midnight tonight.

Public Health made the recommendation to the all-party cabinet committee after the region saw a doubling of cases in less than six days, outbreaks high vulnerability setting where there is a risk of community transmission and reports of situations of non-compliance with public health measures.

Officials say they have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Oasis Residence, an adult residential facility in Dieppe, following a confirmed case on Wednesday November 18th.

An investigation is underway at the facility, which includes contact tracing and testing of the staff and residents at the facility.

As of midnight tonight, New Brunswick workers who are returning from outside the Atlantic Bubble must self-isolate for 14-days unless they voluntarily undergo up to two COVID-19 tests, depending on the length of their stay in the province.

Public Health says one test will be performed between day five and seven for people staying up to nine days, while anyone staying ten days and longer will be additionally tested between day 10 and 12.

Individuals who do not complete all the required tests cannot continue to be exempt, and must complete the 14-day self-isolation period.

These regulations do not apply to truckers and daily commuters, or anyone entering the province under the authority of an operational plan approved by WorkSafeNB.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday, including two individuals in their 20s and one under 19 in the Moncton Region, and a person in their 30s in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

There are 43 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, though no one is being treated for the virus in hospital.

Overall, there have been 392 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 343 have recovered, while six deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 113,014 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.