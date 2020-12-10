Zone 2 returns to Yellow Level at midnight, four new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday

Zone 2, the Saint John Region, will return to the Yellow Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement at a press conference Thursday afternoon, saying the situation in the region has improved.

She is asking New Brunswickers to limit themselves to 20 close contacts for 2020 to avoid a spike in cases in January.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, including one in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, and three in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region.

The case in Zone 2 is an individual in their 30s, while the cases in Zone 4 include someone in their 20s, another in their 30s and a person in their 40s.

As of Thursday, there are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with four patients in hospital, including three being treated in ICU.

Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard says the first New Brunswickers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next week.

She listed residents of long-term care facilities and their staff, members of the PROMPT COVID-19 response teams, extramural Ambulance New Brunswick staff, healthcare workers in COVID-19 units, First Nations nurses and seniors aged 85 and older as those who will be vaccinated first.

Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, says New Brunswick is ready to receive the first 1,950 doses of the vaccine at the Miramichi Regional Hospital in the coming days.

He cautioned that it will take most of 2021 to completely vaccinate New Brunswick's population against COVID-19.

Overall, 136,559 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province, with 546 positive cases and seven deaths attributed to the virus and 464 people who have recovered after testing positive.



