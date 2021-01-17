Zone 4 moves to Red Level at midnight, 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. Sunday

Public Health has recommended the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) be moved to the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight.

On Sunday, 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the province, 24 of which were in the Edmundston Region.

There are 76 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, which is the highest number in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed Sunday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Nadeau Poultry in Saint-François de Madawaska, adding 11 cases have been linked to this location.

COVID-19 Recovery Levels (Government of New Brunswick)

While in the Red Level, residents are limited to a one-household bubble, restaurants are limited to take-out, delivery and drive thru service only, and business like gyms, hairdressers and entertainment centres must close.

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy said in-person learning will continue for students, adding, "the safest place for students right now is to be in schools".

Cardy said additional public health measures will be in place for schools in any region in the Red Level, including daily screening for staff and the requirement that students and staff stay home if they have one symptom of COVID-19.

In the event of a school closure due to COVID-19, testing will be available for staff.

The province says the 36 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are broken down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 5 (63)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 4 (55)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 2 (57)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 24 (76)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 0 (34)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 1 (7)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (0)

There are 292 active novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick, including one person receiving treatment in hospital.

Dr. Russell said Sunday that the next week would determine if other zones would be placed in the Red Level, adding the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton Regions are "on the cusp".

328 cases have been reported in the province since January 1st.

Premier Blaine Higgs said it was disappointing to be making Sunday's announcement and he had hoped moving the province to the Orange Level would help prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases, but "the numbers are not where they need to be."

There have been 947 COVID-19 cases overall, including 642 people who have recovered after testing positive.

12 deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 172,708 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall)