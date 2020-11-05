Zone 5 returns to Yellow Level at midnight Friday, two new cases of COVID-19
Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, will return to the Yellow Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery at midnight Friday.
Public Health says the move is based on a considerable downward trend in the number of cases and the decline in further infection risk.
In addition, officials reported two new COVID-19 cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, on Thursday.
Government says the cases are being investigated and the individuals are self-isolating.
The number of active cases stands at 28, with five people in hospital but none in ICU.
Overall, New Brunswick has completed 105,242 COVID-19 tests, of which 349 have been positive and six deaths have been attributed to the virus.
313 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in the province.