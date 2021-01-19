Zones 1, 2 and 3 move to Red Level tonight, 1 more COVID-19 related death reported in N.B. Tuesday

As of midnight, the Moncton (Zone 1), Saint John (Zone 2) and Fredericton (Zone 3) Regions will join the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) in the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan.

Tuesday's announcement came on the back of rising case numbers, with 31 new infections reported.

At a press conference in Fredericton, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health said, "if we don't act now, we will soon see dozens or even hundreds of cases in New Brunswick."

She called the rapid increase in cases in southern and western New Brunswick "alarming" adding the decision to move the three additional zones to the Red Level was absolutely necessary to avoid an avalanche of cases.

Public Health says the new cases break down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 4 (73)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 3 (58)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 1 (54)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 21 (92)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 1 (30)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 1 (9)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (0)

There are 316 active novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick, including one person receiving treatment in hospital.

COVID-19 Recovery Levels (Government of New Brunswick)

Premier Blaine Higgs said moving three more zones to the Red Level was out of an abundance of caution and said if case numbers continue to rise, the province may need to go back into a lockdown like what occurred last spring.

Higgs added Public Health is looking at what a lockdown would look like, saying government will not wait until it is too late and will take the next step by the end of the week if necessary.

Public Health also announced Tuesday an individual in their 80s passed away at Parkland Saint John's Tucker Hall.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have now been reported in New Brunswick.

There have been 1,004 COVID-19 cases overall, including 674 people who have recovered after testing positive.

Overall, 176,034 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted.