Zones 2 and 3 return to Orange Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan

The Saint John Region (Zone 2) and the Fredericton Region (Zone 3) are back in the Orange Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan after transitioning from the Red Level overnight.

As of Wednesday morning, the Moncton Region (Zone 1) remains at the Red Level, while the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) remains in lockdown.

The Campbellton Region (Zone 5), the Bathurst Region (Zone 6) and the Miramichi Region (Zone 7) remain at the Orange Level.

339 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick after 10 new cases and 19 recoveries were announced on Tuesday.

There are seven people being treated for the virus in hospital, including three in ICU.

Overall, there have been 1,161 confirmed cases of the virus in the province, including 14 deaths, and 807 people who have recovered.