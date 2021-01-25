Zones 2 and 3 transition to Orange Level Tuesday night, 14th COVID-19 related death and 27 new cases

The Saint John Region (Zone 2) and Fredericton Region (Zone 3) will transition to the Orange Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan Tuesday night

At a press conference in Fredericton on Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said case growth in these zones has slowed, there have been no new outbreaks in vulnerable settings and those affected appear to have stabalized.

The Campbellton Region (Zone 5), Bathurst Region (Zone 6) and Miramichi Region (Zone 7) will remain at the Orange Level for the time being, but Dr. Russell added she hopes to recommend moving them to the Yellow Level in the coming days.

The Moncton Region (Zone 1) will remain at the Red Level, while the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) will remain under lockdown restrictions.

Officials say the 27 new cases reported January 25th break down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 4 (94)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 1 (35)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 3 (32)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 19 (160)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 0 (18)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 0 (7)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (2)

On Monday, Public Health also announced the province's 14th COVID-19 related death, involving an indivudal in their 70s at who passed away over the weekend at Parkland Saint John's Tucker Hall (Zone 2).

There are 348 active novel coronavirus cases in the province, with six people in hospital, including three receiving treatment in ICU.

1,151 infections have been reported in New Brunswick overall, including 532 since January 1st, and 788 people have recovered after testing positive.

To date, 14,257 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province, including 2,839 people who have received both required doses.