Advertise with and FAQs

​Prize Pick-Up

As a precaution for everyone’s health and safety, prize pick up from our office is suspended until further notice.

But don’t worry- we’ll make sure you’ll still get your prize! For now, we thank you for your understanding.

If you have any questions please email

Advertise with MOVE 101.5

MOVE 101.5 is one of Kelowna’s most listened to radio stations and features a bright mix of today’s best variety and the Nat and Drew Show! Our artists include Taylor Swift, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Maroon 5 and more!

MOVE 101.5 focuses on the core demographic of Adults 25-54, targeting an audience with great potential buying power – an audience full of shoppers who over index in just about every major consumer category!

MOVE listeners are employed full time, have completed post secondary education and are family oriented. They are planning for their financial future and maintain an active lifestyle, as well as enjoying going on vacation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often can I win a prize?

Listeners can only win 1 prize per 30 day period from Bell Media Kelowna Radio, which includes 99.9 Virgin Radio, MOVE 101.5, and AM . For example, if you win a prize on MOVE 101.5 on September 1, you cannot win another prize from any of our stations until October 1.

The eligibility rules and specific details for CILK promotions and contests may vary. Please refer to the official contest rules posted online for any particular contest the station is running.

What happens if I win more than 1 prize in a 30 day period?

You will receive the first prize you won.

How long do I have to pick up my prize?

For cash prizes, you have 6 months to pick up the cheque. For concert & event tickets, you have until the last business day prior to the event. For gift certificates and all other prizing, you have 60 days from the date you won the prize.

How do I listen to MOVE 101.5 over the internet?

To listen online, click the play button at the bottom or your internet browser screen. This listen live player lives at the bottom of the screen and will stay with you as you navigate through our website.

Do you have an app?

Yes, streaming is available for Apple and Android devices through the iHeartRadio Canada app, available in iTunes and the Google Play Store.

I live in the United States and can't seem to stream MOVE 101.5 online?

MOVE 101.5 is unavailable for online streaming in the United States. We apologize for the inconvenience.