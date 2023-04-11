For the first time since 2019, the Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame is returning to honour the area’s athletic community.

Sidelined by COVID for three years, the Sports Hall of Fame has scheduled its comeback for Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, both days at the Brockville Community Centre.

The 29th event will be honouring a longtime volunteer, a longtime coach, sports team of the year and sportsperson of the year. The event will also induct five new individuals into the Sports Hall of Fame to join the 150 who are already there on that impressive wall or rotating through on the television screen.

The committee is always looking for the community’s input into nominations for the five categories.

For coach and volunteer, those awards are given to people who have dedicated a lot of their lives to helping athletes or teams or organizations.

For sports team and sportsperson of the year, they are honoured for accomplishments between May 1, 2022 and May 1, 2023.

For possible Sports Hall of Fame inductees, they are honoured for a lifetime of accomplishments and achievements, whether pro or amateur, whether it is for athletic prowess or for giving of their time to enable teams and athletes to succeed.

People are urged to send nominations to Bruce Wylie at Bruce.Wylie@bellmedia.ca or Ron Smith at rsmith132@cogeco.ca.