Foodbank Fill-Up
The annual Foodbank Fill Up is back! Presented by Real Canadian Superstore.
Join us Friday, October 8th from 6AM-6PM Hosted by Bruce Wylie LIVE on MOVE 104.9 at 601 Stewart Blvd.!
All donations received will directly benefit the Rotary Club of Brockville’s Harvest Sharing Drive.
Want to make a donation now? No problem!
To make a monetary donation right now, visit:
Real Canadian Superstore
1972 Parkedale Ave.
Open Mon-Sun from 7AM-10PM
Giant Tiger
300 Park St.
Open Mon-Fri 8AM-9PM, Sat 8AM-7PM, Sun 9AM-6PM
Food Basics
3049 Jefferson Dr.
Open Mon-FRI 8AM-9PM, Sat & Sun 8AM-8PM
To drop off a non-perishable food donation, visit:
Brockville Shopping Center (in the former LCBO location)
Friday October 8th from 9AM-7PM
Saturday October 9th from 9AM-1PM