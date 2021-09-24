The annual Foodbank Fill Up is back! Presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Join us Friday, October 8th from 6AM-6PM Hosted by Bruce Wylie LIVE on MOVE 104.9 at 601 Stewart Blvd.!

All donations received will directly benefit the Rotary Club of Brockville’s Harvest Sharing Drive.

Want to make a donation now? No problem!

To make a monetary donation right now, visit:

Real Canadian Superstore

1972 Parkedale Ave.

Open Mon-Sun from 7AM-10PM

Giant Tiger

300 Park St.

Open Mon-Fri 8AM-9PM, Sat 8AM-7PM, Sun 9AM-6PM

Food Basics

3049 Jefferson Dr.

Open Mon-FRI 8AM-9PM, Sat & Sun 8AM-8PM



To donate online, Click Here.



To drop off a non-perishable food donation, visit:

Brockville Shopping Center (in the former LCBO location)

Friday October 8th from 9AM-7PM

Saturday October 9th from 9AM-1PM