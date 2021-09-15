Shoppers Drug Mart presents MOVE 104.9’s Tampon Tuesday!

Mentrual hygiene products are one of the most requested, yet least donated items at local food banks.

MOVE 104.9 needs your help to change that.

Until October 5th, bring a donation of tampons or pads to Shoppers Drug Mart at Thousand Islands Mall.

All donations will directly benefit the Brockville & Area Foodbank.

Tampon Tuesday. Providing dignity one box at a time.

Presented by Shoppers Drug Mart - Helping You Live Life Well