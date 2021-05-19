Hot In Kitchen - Cast Iron Vegetables

Here is a great way to make veggies as a side for your grill or cookout. You will need: Cast Iron or other oven safe pan or casserole 2 tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper to taste A variety of peppers (Green / Orange / Red / Yellow) - Cut into quarters 1 large sweet onion - Cut Intro 8 pieces Whole Mushrooms Whole beans or peas Brussels Sprouts (extremely optional) any other veggie you like can also go in this In a large bowl, add in your veggies. Mix well and add the olive oil. Coat the veggies well. Add some salt and pepper, and again, coat well. Fire your grill to HIGH, or high heat on the stovetop. Make sure your pan is nice and hot... Sizzling hot in fact. The key is that when the veggies hit the pan that they will instantly sear. You don't want to start from a cold pan. Allow the veggies to sear and cook, don't keep stirring them (it's not a stir fry). After 90 seconds to 2 minutes, turn them over carefully in the pan, and allow to keep cooking. You don't want them burned, but some deep grill marks are certainly ok. Serve as a side to steak, pork chops, or anything else you have on your cookout menu!