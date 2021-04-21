Hot In Kitchen - Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings This recipe adds dumplings to your favourite chicken soup. That could be homemade, or even canned. we are going to start this recipe assuming you already have the soup part ready to go. 1 1/3 Cups flour 2 tsp baking powder 3/4 tsp salt 2/3 cup milk 1 tbsp grated butter *You can add some dried parsley to these as well to make them a bit more visually appealing Combine the dry ingredients first, then add the wet. Mix everything up and drop tablespoon sized dollops of the dough into your simmering soup. It's ok if they touch in the pot. Put the cover on and allow these4 to simmer away for 10-12 minutes. Check for doneness with a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean, they are done. if not, let them go a few more minutes. Ladle soup into the bowl, and make sure everyone gets a few dumplings!